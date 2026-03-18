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We're stateside, hanging with the Swiss, visiting Germany and more this time

Published March 18, 2026 at 11:47 AM CDT
Pomplamoose

Pomplamoose is an American indie pop duo formed in 2008 by husband-and-wife multi-instrumentalists Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn. Based in California, they gained popularity through viral YouTube "Video Songs" featuring, live, unadorned covers and originals

The Decemberists are a Portland, Oregon-based indie rock band formed in 2000, known for their literate, theatrical, and folk-rock-influenced storytelling. Led by vocalist and songwriter Colin Meloy, the group is known for baroque instrumentation, including accordion and pedal steel

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