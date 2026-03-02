© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
14/59

A new month = new music, and lots of it!

Published March 2, 2026 at 12:48 PM CST
Bebel Gilberto

Isabel Buarque de Hollanda Gilberto de Oliveira, known as Bebel Gilberto, is a Brazilian popular singer often associated with bossa nova. She is the daughter of João Gilberto and singer Miúcha

Petunia & the Vipers’ sound may not sit comfortably in one certain genre, but “Good Music” describes it well. Together with his band the Vipers they play original music combining elements of classic 1920’s, 30’s 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s country, country blues, western swing, alt country rock

Play list will magically appear at show time

14/59