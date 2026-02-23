Artists from Germany, Guatemala, Finland and the states this go round
Maria Gabriela Moreno Bonilla is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and guitarist. Singing in both English and Spanish, Moreno's music covers many genres including Latin, alternative, blues, folk and Americana
Bukahara was founded in 2009 by four musicians who met while studying jazz at The Cologne University of Music and Dance. More than fifteen years later, they continue to surprise and enchant their audiences again and again
Play list will magically appear at air time