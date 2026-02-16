Fresh home-grown & imports for you this time
Christopher Knox and Vanessa Constance merge musical styles & ideas to record together as The Scarlet Tree, a “roots rock” band from coastal South Carolina. The couple’s lyrics-driven melodies meld Americana, gospel and country with their contrasting vocals and instrumentals
Tia Gostelow is an acclaimed indie artist known for her emotive songwriting and captivating performances. With three successful albums, she has garnered numerous awards and widespread recognition in the music industry
