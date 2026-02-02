Savages, goblins, carousels and snocaps are all on the bill this week
Marina Diamandis is a Welsh singer-songwriter born in Brynmawr, Monmouthshire, Wales, known by her stage name 'Marina and the Diamonds', in which, 'Diamonds' refers to her fans. An "indie artist with pop goals", she is often compared to Kate Bush, even though she was not influenced by her during her early years. Rather, she grew up listening to albums by Dolly Parton, Enya and George Michael from her mother's collection
“Goblin Mode” is from “Sumbisori” the debut album by newly formed Melbourne group Temporary Blessings, led by stalwart Melbourne trumpet player / composer Liam McGorry. The group draws on 1960s Italian & French soundtrack music
