Dancing kilts, hard times in ol' England and snakes coming your way this week

Steeleye Span has been one of the most influential names in British roots music. Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever, taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours. Members have come and gone over the years, but Steeleye has always remained at the forefront of the genre they helped to define. 55 years and dozens of albums later, the band is still touring

