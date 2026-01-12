© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
14/59

Machines, Vipers, Strings and much more for you this time

Published January 12, 2026 at 1:19 PM CST

Petunia & the Vipers’ sound may not sit comfortably in one certain genre, but “Good Music” describes it well. Together with his band the Vipers they play original music combining elements of classic 1920’s, 30’s 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s country, country blues, western swing, alt country rock and more

Steph Strings is a Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist who blends folk, alternative pop, and blues with Celtic and percussive elements

Play list will magically appear at show time

14/59