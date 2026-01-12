Machines, Vipers, Strings and much more for you this time
Petunia & the Vipers’ sound may not sit comfortably in one certain genre, but “Good Music” describes it well. Together with his band the Vipers they play original music combining elements of classic 1920’s, 30’s 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s country, country blues, western swing, alt country rock and more
Steph Strings is a Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist who blends folk, alternative pop, and blues with Celtic and percussive elements
Play list will magically appear at show time