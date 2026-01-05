Salsa, french fries, champagne, and more tasty treats for you this week
Malavita! is a vibrant, genre-defying 7-piece band from the UK's Westcountry, known for their energetic fusion of Latin, reggae, funk, and tropical sounds with horns, percussion, soulful female vocals, and danceable rhythms
The Hot Sardines are a vibrant, eight-piece American jazz band known for reviving hot jazz, traditional jazz, and swing from the 1920s-1940s with a modern, energetic twist, led by French-born singer/washboard player Elizabeth "Miz Elizabeth" Bougerol and pianist Evan Palazzo
Play list will magically appear at air time