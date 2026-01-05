© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
Salsa, french fries, champagne, and more tasty treats for you this week

Published January 5, 2026 at 12:21 PM CST

Malavita! is a vibrant, genre-defying 7-piece band from the UK's Westcountry, known for their energetic fusion of Latin, reggae, funk, and tropical sounds with horns, percussion, soulful female vocals, and danceable rhythms

The Hot Sardines are a vibrant, eight-piece American jazz band known for reviving hot jazz, traditional jazz, and swing from the 1920s-1940s with a modern, energetic twist, led by French-born singer/washboard player Elizabeth "Miz Elizabeth" Bougerol and pianist Evan Palazzo

