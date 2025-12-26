It's the last show of the year, and a great post Christmas hour of music
Pokey LaFarge (born Andrew Heissler, 1983) is an American singer-songwriter known for blending vintage American styles like early jazz, blues, ragtime, and Western swing into his unique sound. Raised in Illinois, he started busking after high school, developing a distinct retro style and gaining fame through tireless touring. A charismatic performer, he also acted in films and TV, bringing his old-timey aesthetic and music to wider audiences
Allison Russell is a Canadian singer, songwriter, musician, and activist. Prior to her solo music career, Russell performed as a member of various music groups including Po' Girl, Birds of Chicago, Our Native Daughters, and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon
Play list will magically appear at show time