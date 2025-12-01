© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
We're French, we're having cocktails after work, dodging tarantulas and much more this week

Published December 1, 2025 at 2:30 PM CST

Isabelle Geffroy, known professionally as Zaz, is a French singer and songwriter from Indre-et-Loire, France who mixes jazz, French variety, soul and acoustic

Chase Cohl grew up on tour. Like, seriously on tour. With The Rolling Stones. Her father, Michael Cohl, is a legendary concert promoter and producer, and her mother worked at a multitude of record labels. Cohl describes her childhood as what she imagines it's like to grow up as part of a circus troupe

