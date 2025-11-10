© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
It's our 350th program!!

Published November 10, 2025 at 1:46 PM CST

Formed in the subway systems of Oakland, retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops are an electrifying group that defy convention at every turn

Arc De Soleil is the musical project of Swedish composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Kadawatha, who was born in Sri Lanka. His music, described as a blend of psychedelic funk, soul, and world music with influences from artists like The Spotnicks and Khruangbin, has gained popularity for its cinematic and atmospheric sound

