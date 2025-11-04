From Indie rock to cartoons, we've got a great mix coming your way
Elizabeth Anne “Z” Berg is an accomplished American musician known for her dynamic contributions to indie rock. As a founding member, guitarist, and lead vocalist of the band the Like, she began her musical journey at the age of 15
Hera Lilith Hoffer, best known by the stage name Jinkx Monsoon, is an American drag queen, actress, singer and comedienne, best-known for winning the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She made her Broadway debut in 2023 and has appeared in character roles on television and in cabaret
Play list will magically appear at show time