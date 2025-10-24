Gypsy music from Chicago, surf music from Nashville and lots of other gems
Los Straitjackets are an American instrumental rock band known for their unique sound, stage presence, and Mexican wrestling masks. Formed in Nashville, they are masters of the guitar instrumental, drawing inspiration from surf rock, garage rock, and early rock and roll from artists like the Ventures, Link Wray and Dick Dale
Solitaire Miles revives the golden age of Polish Tango with her haunting “Graj Skrzypku, Graj.” Inspired by 1930's Warsaw. The song was arranged to sound like an authentic pre-war tango, blending Slavic soul, Roma fire, and Argentine rhythm - reimagined with an international ensemble of incredible musicians
Play list will magically appear at show time