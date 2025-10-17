© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Sounds of Finland, France and American Celtic all coming your way this week

Published October 17, 2025 at 11:04 AM CDT

The Dropkick Murphys are an American Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, formed in 1996. The band is known for fusing punk rock with traditional Irish music and often writes about working-class themes. The name comes from a professional wrestler and doctor, John "Dropkick" Murphy, who ran a sanitarium and detox center

Francesca Blanchard is a French-American singer-songwriter from the South of France by way of Vermont, currently based in Los Angeles. Her work blends soaring, catchy hooks with complex emotional subtleties

