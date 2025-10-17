Sounds of Finland, France and American Celtic all coming your way this week
The Dropkick Murphys are an American Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, formed in 1996. The band is known for fusing punk rock with traditional Irish music and often writes about working-class themes. The name comes from a professional wrestler and doctor, John "Dropkick" Murphy, who ran a sanitarium and detox center
Francesca Blanchard is a French-American singer-songwriter from the South of France by way of Vermont, currently based in Los Angeles. Her work blends soaring, catchy hooks with complex emotional subtleties
Play list will magically appear at show time