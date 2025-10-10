Music from Rio, The UK and much more you're gonna really like this week

Dorothy Miranda Clark who uses the stage name Dodie, is an English singer, songwriter, author, and YouTuber. She first gained recognition for her original music and ukulele covers on YouTube, where she's been uploading videos since 2007. Her soft, ethereal sound is often accompanied by piano or ukulele, and her lyrics cover topics like life, social situations and mental health. Check out this amazing video, one take lovely choreography

Playlist will magically appear at air time