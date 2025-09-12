Check out talent from the states, Cuba, The UK and more this week
Lissie Maurus, known as Lissie, is an American singer-songwriter from Rock Island, Illinois, born November 21, 1982, who creates indie folk, blues-influenced, and pop music
Ana Carla Maza is a Cuban-Spanish virtuoso cellist, singer, and composer known for her fusion of Latin jazz, Caribbean rhythms, pop, and classical music. Born in Havana to a family of musicians, she started on the piano before falling in love with the cello at age eight, later studying at the Paris Conservatory
Play list will magically appear at show time