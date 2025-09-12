© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Check out talent from the states, Cuba, The UK and more this week

Published September 12, 2025 at 3:59 PM CDT

Lissie Maurus, known as Lissie, is an American singer-songwriter from Rock Island, Illinois, born November 21, 1982, who creates indie folk, blues-influenced, and pop music

Ana Carla Maza is a Cuban-Spanish virtuoso cellist, singer, and composer known for her fusion of Latin jazz, Caribbean rhythms, pop, and classical music. Born in Havana to a family of musicians, she started on the piano before falling in love with the cello at age eight, later studying at the Paris Conservatory

