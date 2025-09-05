© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Switzerland, The UK, Italy and more fab locations bringing us great music this time

Published September 5, 2025 at 1:10 PM CDT
Joseph Vincenza

From Graubünden, a canton in Switzerland Paula Mia is celebrating softness with gentle guitar sounds that blur with her warm voice and invite you to close your eyes and get carried away for a little while

Formed in 2017, Bleach Lab is a South London-based four-piece band that creates a signature style of introspective dream pop, shoegaze, and indie music, known for soul-stirring, emotionally rich lyrics that often explore themes of love, longing, and navigating hardship

