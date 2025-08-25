We're off to New Zealand, France, Sweden and back to home this week
Multi award-winning Mel Parsons is one of New Zealand’s established songwriting stars. Parsons’ beguiling voice, razor sharp wit and deft hand on the guitar makes for a captivating live show and has won her a dedicated fan base across six records, countless tours and many awards including AMA Folk Artist of the Year in 2020.
Le Femme is a French psych-pop band established by keyboard player Marlon Magnée and guitarist Sacha Got in Biarritz. The band's music is described as synthetic and eclectic, influenced by Velvet Underground, Kraftwerk and mix of coldwave, yéyé and surf music.
