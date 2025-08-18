© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Hummingbirds, thrills, a flight to the moon, and more this week coming your way

Published August 18, 2025 at 1:47 PM CDT
Carly Rae Brunault

Dorothy Snowden "Dar" Williams is an American pop folk singer-songwriter from Mount Kisco, New York. Hendrik Hertzberg of The New Yorker has described Williams as "one of America's very best singer-songwriters. Her new album “Hummingbird Highway” comes out in September 2025

Klaus Waldeck is an Austrian record producer and performer based in Vienna, Austria. In addition to the music published under his stage name, Waldeck, his label Dope Noir Records has been releasing his music as Saint Privat, Waldeck Sextet and Soul Goodman

