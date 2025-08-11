© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Music from Spain, Germany and of course the states coming your way this week

Published August 11, 2025 at 1:12 PM CDT

Sílvia Pérez Cruz is a Spanish singer and composer. In 2012, she recorded her first solo album, 11 de Novembre, which was nominated for album of the year in both Spain and France. A song performed by her, "No te puedo encontrar", received a Goya Award for Best Original Song

The Doubleclicks are a nerd-folk musical duo based in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California, consisting of siblings Laser Webber and Aubrey Turner. They first became known for performing nerd-friendly comedy music, including songs about Dungeons & Dragons, dinosaurs, and other geeky themes

