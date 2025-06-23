We've got music from Ireland, Belgium, Canada, The States and more this time
Zoé Basha is a musician, composer and carpenter, of French and American origins. Based between Ireland and the traveling life for over a decade, Zoé blends traditional singing with jazz and blues
Hooverphonic is a Belgian electronic band that was formed in October 1995. Though originally categorized as a trip hop group, they quickly expanded their sound to the point where it could no longer be described as a belonging to a single genre, but rather as encompassing alternative, electronica, electropop, rock, and a mixture of others
Play list will magically appear at show time