We're going from Tennessee to Germany with lots of stops along the way this time
Chattanooga native Amythyst Kiah is an American singer-songwriter who currently lives in Johnson City. She plays guitar and banjo and continues to record and release music in her own unique style which includes her deep-rooted affinity for Eastern philosophies and spiritual traditions
Alex Mayr lives and works in Mannheim. She has been performing on stage since she was 3 years old. Theater tours have taken her through North Africa, Turkey and Hungary since childhood. In 2007, she first completed the pop course in Hamburg and then moved to Mannheim to study pop music design
Play list will magically appear at show time