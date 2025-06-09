© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
14/59

We're going from Tennessee to Germany with lots of stops along the way this time

Published June 9, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT

Chattanooga native Amythyst Kiah is an American singer-songwriter who currently lives in Johnson City. She plays guitar and banjo and continues to record and release music in her own unique style which includes her deep-rooted affinity for Eastern philosophies and spiritual traditions

Alex Mayr lives and works in Mannheim. She has been performing on stage since she was 3 years old. Theater tours have taken her through North Africa, Turkey and Hungary since childhood. In 2007, she first completed the pop course in Hamburg and then moved to Mannheim to study pop music design

Play list will magically appear at show time

14/59