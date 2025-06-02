A new month brings new music, some with a message, all with melodies
Marianne Beaulieu is an indie folk singer-songwriter whose goal has always been to bring comfort through her music. Inspired by artists like Noah Kahan, Bon Iver, and Gracie Abrams, she began sharing covers on social media in 2019, quickly reaching hundreds of thousands of listeners worldwide.
The Beths is a band from Auckland, New Zealand composed of vocalist/guitarist Elizabeth Stokes, guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair, and drummer Tristan Deck. Stokes, Pearce, and Sinclair started playing music together when they were in high school, while Deck met them through the local music scene and joined the band in 2019
