It's a mix of seasoned talent and rising stars on the program this week
Joan Jett (born Joan Marie Larkin) is an American rock singer, guitarist, songwriter, and actress. Often referred to as the "Godmother of Punk", she is regarded as a rock icon and an influential figure in popular rock music.
Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Taylor Rae is a rising star on the Americana music scene. An engaging, dynamic performer, Rae’s unique 60's & 70's inspired sound blends r&b, jazz, funk and blues/rock into a beautiful melting pot of organic music she calls "Soul and Roll"
