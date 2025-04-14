© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Suzanne Vega, The Cat Empire, Rose Betts and more this week

Published April 14, 2025 at 3:24 PM CDT

Aussie icons The Cat Empire have had an illustrious career, spanning decades, genres, and millions of adoring fans from across the globe.

Suzanne Nadine Vega is an iconic American singer and songwriter whose works have resonated with fans for decades. She is known for her unique style and ability to mix folk music with experimental sounds. Her first new record in 11 years comes out in May of 2025

