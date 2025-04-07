© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Mexicats, Fados, Singing Sisters and other goodies coming your way

Published April 7, 2025 at 2:02 PM CDT

SHEL is an American folk/pop band from Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. The band is composed of the four Holbrook sisters, and SHEL is an acronym for their names, Sarah, Hannah, Eva and Liza

Jenny and the Mexicats, previously is a multicultural band composed of English trumpeter and singer Jenny Ball, Spanish percussionist David González Bernardos, and the Mexican musicians Pantera (Alfonso Acosta) on guitar and Icho (Luis Díaz) on double bass

