From Canada to California and Memphis to The UK we're bringing the good stuff this week
The Acoustics are a lively band from the Hamilton Ontario Canada area, playing their own original folk/rock, world/roots music. Their music is an originally composed compilation of distinctive musical arrangements, which they have been crafting for over two decades.
Southern Avenue is a Blues Music Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated Memphis-based family band that plays original Memphis blues, modern soul, and gospel-infused roots music that is uplifting and timeless.
Play list will magically appear at show time