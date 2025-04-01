© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
From Canada to California and Memphis to The UK we're bringing the good stuff this week

Published April 1, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT
The Acoustics are a lively band from the Hamilton Ontario Canada area, playing their own original folk/rock, world/roots music. Their music is an originally composed compilation of distinctive musical arrangements, which they have been crafting for over two decades.

Southern Avenue is a Blues Music Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated Memphis-based family band that plays original Memphis blues, modern soul, and gospel-infused roots music that is uplifting and timeless.

