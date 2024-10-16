© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
The Nields, Bellowhead, Dar Williams and so much more coming your way

Published October 16, 2024 at 2:18 PM CDT
Joseph Vincenza

Katryna and Nerissa Nields have been making music since 1991. They’ve been lauded for their gorgeous, lilting, sibling harmonies, their wise, classic, folk/pop songs, their hilarious banter on stage, and the generosity and warmth in their engagement with fans

Bellowhead is an English contemporary 11 piece folk band, that played traditional dance tunes, folk songs and shanties, with arrangements drawing inspiration from a wide range of musical styles and influences

Play list will magically appear at show time

