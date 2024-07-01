© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
The Wind & The Wave, Keb Mo, and a dozen more this week

Published July 1, 2024 at 2:18 PM CDT

Touring musician turned songwriter and producer Dwight Baker and singer-songwriter Patty Lynn, began making music together on a lark, never dreaming anything would come of it. Baker describes it as “kind of like what happens when two friends hold hands and jump in a freezing lake just to see what it feels like.”

Kevin Roosevelt Moore, known as Keb' Mo', is an American blues musician. He is a singer, guitarist and songwriter, living in Nashville, Tennessee

