A little twang, a little blues a little world, and more
Bill and the Belles is a Johnson City, TN based band known for combining a string band format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities.
Melissa Carper grew up in Nebraska playing country music with her family and performing in a family band. By the age 10 she had already started studying her instrument, taking the classical lessons that would lead to a lifetime love of the bass. She later discovered bluegrass, old-time, country blues and swing with time living in the Ozarks of Arkansas and busking on Royal Street in New Orleans.
