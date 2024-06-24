© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
14/59

A little twang, a little blues a little world, and more

Published June 24, 2024 at 2:09 PM CDT

Bill and the Belles is a Johnson City, TN based band known for combining a string band format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities.

Melissa Carper grew up in Nebraska playing country music with her family and performing in a family band. By the age 10 she had already started studying her instrument, taking the classical lessons that would lead to a lifetime love of the bass. She later discovered bluegrass, old-time, country blues and swing with time living in the Ozarks of Arkansas and busking on Royal Street in New Orleans.

Play list will magically appear at show time

14/59