Uhlfelder To Huckabee: 'Make My Day'

Walton County Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder wants to use his newfound Twitter following for a good cause.

Last year, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee filed a bar complaint against Uhlfelder alleging that the attorney was harassing him by repeatedly tweeting about the customary use issue in Walton County. When Uhlfelder shared the news on his Twitter feed, his following went from just over 400 Twitter followers to more than 100,000.

Uhlfelder and Huckabee have opposing stances on public beach access. Uhlfelder has been a strong proponent to save the “customary use” ordinance that allows beachgoers to access dry sand areas of private beach properties. Huckabee, who owns a beachfront home in Walton County, has been opposed to the ordinance.

On Tuesday, Uhlfelder, took the feud further, launching a hybrid super PAC called “Make My Day.” According to a news release, the PAC will be “dedicated to the Americans who refuse to be silenced by bad actors.”

Donations made to the “Make My Day” PAC will help boost candidates running against the so-called “bad actors.” Uhlfelder wouldn’t name any candidates the PAC would be supporting, or what party, but said to “stay tuned.”

Mike Huckabee filed a false bar complaint against me. I had 400 followers at the time and thanks to you we are now over 100,000 strong. Today I launched a PAC to take on bad actors and lift up others that bad actors attempt to silence: Make My Day PAC https://t.co/Edk7ZwCIzS — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) February 18, 2020

“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We’re going to be supporting candidates who aren’t afraid to speak their mind — put truth to power.”

With his twitter handle —@DWUhlfelderLaw — the Florida attorney said he wants to use his following to help others.

“No way have I ever thought this would happen,” he said of his internet following. “It’s exciting to be moving to the next step.”

Attempts to reach Huckabee were unsuccessful.