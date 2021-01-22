State Colleges & Universities Receive $186 Million Stimulus

Colleges and Universities across the state are receiving $186 million as part of the stimulus package passed by Congress last month. Tallahassee Community College is set to get about 20 million dollars. TCC’s Vice President of Communication Al Moran says he plans to use some of the money on cash grants to students.

"We have students who have been facing eviction from their homes. We have others who are at risk of food deprivation and others in need of internet access, others in need of technology resources and much more," said Moran. "So the dollars are much needed, well appreciated, and will be well used by our students."

Florida State University will receive $60 million and Florida A&M University will receive more than $27 million.

