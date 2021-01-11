Someone Wrote ‘Trump’ On A Manatee. Feds And Florida Officials Are Investigating

Federal and state wildlife officials are investigating the apparent harassment of a manatee that had the word “Trump” written on its back.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are looking into the incident, spokespeople said.

The sighting was reported to federal authorities over the weekend. A video of the manatee swimming in the Blue Hole in the Homosassa River was first reported in the Citrus County Chronicle on Monday. It was unclear how the word was applied, whether it had been scraped on the algae that often grows on the backs of the slow-moving sea cows, or drawn in some other way.

