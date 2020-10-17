Related Program: 
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Lip Sync Star Sarah Cooper On Badly Dubbed Movies

Originally published on October 17, 2020 9:36 am

Sarah Cooper makes TikTok videos of herself perfectly lip-syncing President Trump's actual speeches, so we've invited her to play a game called "Dubbing Trouble." Originally broadcast June 6, 2020.