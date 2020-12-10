Minor Marijuana Convictions Could Be ‘Erased’ In Florida By New Bill

People across Florida could see their misdemeanor marijuana convictions wiped away if a new bill by state Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, becomes law.

Bracy announced the legislation Tuesday at a press conference outside Curaleaf, a medical marijuana dispensary on Semoran Boulevard. He will introduce the bill during the 2021 legislative session.

“I think it’s extremely important, especially when you look at the people who have not been able to get a job, not been able to apply for school because of these minor convictions,” Bracy said.

