Bob Barrett interviews Dr. Ken Berry, author of Lies My Doctor Told Me

Dr. Ken Berry wants to shake up the relationship between you and your doctor. He has been a certified family physician for 19 years, and throughout his time in medical school as well as his career, certain things being taught as well as being told to patients from other doctors weren't sitting well with him, specifically involving the way patients are being told to eat. He details those misgivings in the book “Lies My Doctor Told Me”, which he says tries to change the way we look at food. Dr. Berry will have a book signing 7 p.m. Thursday at the Barnes and Noble on Airport Blvd in Pensacola.