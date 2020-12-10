Florida Senate Democrats Criticize Governor's Leadership During Pandemic

Democrats in the Florida Senate are criticizing Governor Ron DeSantis for what they say has been a lack of leadership when it comes to the pandemic. Sen. Gary Farmer (D-Fort Lauderdale) is the Senate minority leader.

“Other governors have been regularly laying out press conferences and talking about what the state has been doing to curb the numbers in growth," said Farmer. "But our state seems to be stuck in a bunker mentality. Releasing as little information as possible and it seems to be growing evidence that some of the data released may not be accurate.”

DeSantis hasn’t held a press conference focused specifically on the virus in more than a month. Meanwhile, the number of positive coronavirus cases has continued to pile on, with health officials confirming more than 11,000 Thursday along with 129 deaths.

