Florida Expected To Add 303K People A Year

Florida is expected to see its population increase by an average of more than 303,000 residents a year and is forecast to be home to 23.1 million people by April 2025, a new report by state analysts shows.

The report, by a panel known as the Demographic Estimating Conference, said the population from April 1, 2020, to April 1, 2025, is expected to increase by 303,264 residents a year - or 831 people per day.

“These increases are analogous to adding a city slightly larger than Orlando every year,” an executive summary of the report said.

The analysts projected that Florida will have 21.89 million residents by April 2021, with the number steadily climbing to 23.1 million by April 2025.

The report also said Florida population estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau are higher than the state analysts’ numbers. The report pointed to “differing underlying methodologies.”

The report didn't address projected growth in Jacksonville but the World Population Review said Jacksonville's estimated 2020 city population is 926,371, making it the largest city by population in Florida, although Jacksonville's greater metropolitan area is not the most populous. That distinction goes to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach.

Jacksonville is growing at a rate of 1.23% annually, and its population has increased by 12.7% since the most recent census, according to the World Population Review.

- WJCT News' Bill Bortzfield contributed to the this story.

