Florida Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 20,000

The number of deaths in Florida due to complications related to COVID-19 has surpassed 20,000, according to state health figures released Saturday.

Florida recorded 72 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Friday. Ten were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The statewide death toll now stands at 20,049 people.

The deaths were recorded Saturday, but may have occurred in the days or weeks earlier.

The Florida Department of Health's latest report shows 10,577 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, including 2,203 more people in the Tampa Bay region.

This brings Florida's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,116,973.

Hernando County reported a new record daily high for coronavirus cases on Saturday: 118. This was the first time the historically rural county of less than 200,000 residents surpassed 100 new cases in a single day.

Across Florida, 4,499 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as a prior diagnosis as of Saturday afternoon. That's down 121 from a day earlier. Hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region were down 86 to 922.

Pinellas County, which had seen hospitalizations spike up almost 25 percent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, were down 32 Saturday to 198.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Dec. 12):

Positive Tests – 1,116,973

Deaths – 20,049

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,577 | Deaths - 72

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 150,682 tests | Positivity Rate – 7.91%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Dec. 12: 10,577/72

· Dec. 11: 11,699/126

· Dec. 10: 11,335/135

· Dec. 9: 9,592/89

· Dec. 8: 7,985/98

· Dec. 7: 7,711/106

· Dec. 6: 8,436/96

· Dec. 5: 10,431/91

· Dec. 4: 10,177/124

· Dec. 3: 10,870/100

· Dec. 2: 9,994/96

· Dec. 1: 8,847/82

· Nov. 30: 6,658/98

· Nov. 29: 7,364/59

