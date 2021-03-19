DeSantis Announces Fla. Will Drop COVID Vaccination Age To 50 On Monday

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference Friday morning that he will lower the COVID-19 vaccine age requirement in Florida to 50, starting on Monday.

DeSantis had dropped the age to 60 this week, but said demand had been relatively modest, so he opted to drop it to 50, rather than 55 and “see how it goes” next week.

“Quite frankly, we think that even on current vaccine allotments, that opening it up will be good,” DeSantis said. “We think that this makes sense,” WJCT News partner News4Jax quoted the governor as saying.

DeSantis also indicated that Florida will be well ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of opening vaccines to all eligible adults by May 1.

“Maybe much sooner than that,” DeSantis said. “Stay tuned there.”

As of Friday morning, Florida had reported nearly 7 million persons have been vaccinated. More than 4.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

