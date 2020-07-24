Coronavirus Live Blog: Week of July 20

Friday, July 24

Free masks at Destin Library

In coordination with the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative, and the Okaloosa County Health Department, the Destin Library is giving away free face masks. The masks are 100% cotton with polyester elastic and are machine washable and dryable. One pack of five masks per family and are available during the library’s operating hours. Masks are also available at all other Okaloosa County libraries.

For any questions, please feel free to call the library at 850-837-8572.

Thursday, July 23

Escambia cases top 6,400, death toll at 73

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 6,461 positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Escambia County residents is 73 individuals.

Mary Esther Enacts Mask Mandate

The city of Mary Esther has enacted an ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings while in business establishments. The ordinance takes effect July 31. The emergency ordinance was adopted during a special City Council meeting Wednesday.

The ordinance does include certain exceptions; however, it also imposes noncriminal infractions with associated fines for non-compliance.

10,249 New Positive Cases In Florida

Test results for more than 93,600 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Wednesday, July 22. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are: 10,249 new positive COVID-19 cases (10,171 Florida residents and 78 non-Florida residents) 173 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

On July 22, 12.31% of new cases tested positive. There are a total of 389,868 Florida cases with 5,518 deaths related to COVID-19.

Local Hospitals Encourage Blood Plasma Donations From Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Baptist Health Care, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital and West Florida Hospital are encouraging those who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 to consider donating blood plasma for convalescent plasma therapy in critically ill patients. Such plasma is currently in short supply.

People who recover from coronavirus infection may develop antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. In convalescent plasma therapy, the plasma that contains the antibodies is transfused into a person still fighting the virus and can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

OneBlood is managing donations locally. Information about the treatment and the donation process can be found in the FAQs section of the OneBlood website at www.oneblood.org/lp/covid-19-convalescent-plasma.stml

Wednesday, July 22

Escambia has 6,302 cases, 63 deaths

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 6,302 positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County residents is 63 individuals.

9,785 Cases Added in Florida

Test results for more than 102,100 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Tuesday, July 21. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are: 9,785 new positive COVID-19 cases (9,676 Florida residents and 109 non-Florida residents) 139 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

On July 21, 10.55% of new cases tested positive. There are a total of 379,619 Florida cases with 5,345 deaths related to COVID-19.

Okaloosa expands COVID-19 testing

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) and Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services (Okaloosa County EMS) are partnering to expand COVID-19 testing offered to community residents and are providing additional mobile testing in July.

Drive-Thru Testing Schedule:

Thursday, 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville. The date is subject change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies. This site is limited to 450 tests. If 450 tests are reached prior to the scheduled end time, operations will close.

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint. Vehicles will not be able to line up early. Please do not arrive earlier than 8 a.m.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should remain in the vehicle. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.

Tuesday, July 21

COVID Testing in Okaloosa County

Thursday, July 23 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd.

Escambia has more than 6,000 cases, 62 deaths

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 6,074 positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County residents is 62 individuals.

Okaloosa County Passes Ordinance About Masks And Businesses

Schools Delay Opening

Local school districts are delaying opening amind the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa Rosa and Escambia will start Aug. 24 and Okaloosa will start Aug. 31. — WUWF Public Media (@WUWF) July 21, 2020

Florida deaths top 5,200

Today, as reported at 10 a.m. Central, there are:

9,440 new positive COVID-19 cases (9,345 Florida residents and 95 non-Florida residents)

134 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

On July 20, 13.62 percent of new cases tested positive.

There are 369,834 Florida cases with 5,206 deaths related to COVID-19.

Escambia County, Florida delays start of school year

Escambia County Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced he will be recommending a change in the District’s Reopening Plan, which will delay student and staff return for the 2020-2021 School Year, a School District news release said. The first day for teachers will be Monday, August 17, 2020; the first day for students will be Monday, August 24, 2020.

Superintendent Thomas has analyzed the results of the three (3) Intent to Return options for parents, noting the response for the Remote Learning or Virtual School option was twice what was expected. The deadline for parents to select one of the three instructional options for 2020-2021 School Year was yesterday, July 20, 2020.

“The number of students participating in the Remote Learning/Virtual School option means additional training for a number of our current instructors,” states Superintendent Thomas, “pushing the student start date to August 24, 2020 is necessary to provide our educators with the professional development required for quality virtual instruction. This also means students returning to Traditional School can improve social distancing within the classroom and school buses.”

The Monday, August 24, 2020 return date for students will also mean 10-month Educational Support Employees (ESP) within the district will return to their regular work schedules on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Monday, July 20

Fort Walton Beach Rec Center Closed After COVID Exposure

The Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jet Drive is closed to the public beginning today, July 20, until further notice because of COVID-19 exposure. The facility is being decontaminated this week. All indoor programs and activities are suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ET1E6l1vtV — City of Fort Walton Beach (@CityOfFWB) July 20, 2020

New Cases in Florida

Test results for more than 78,900 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Sunday, July 19. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are: 10,347 new positive COVID-19 cases (10,287 Florida residents and 60 non-Florida residents) 90 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19 On July 19, 14.74 percent of new cases tested positive. There are a total of 360,394 Florida cases with 5,072 deaths related to COVID-19.



COVID-19 Walk-In Sites in Escambia County