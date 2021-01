Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Jan. 25

Monday, Jan. 25

State Adds 8,720 Cases, 156 Deaths

The state added 8,720 COVID cases according to Monday's FDOH report, totaling 1,658,169. The state also reported an additional 156 deaths, only one of which was reported from a local area, Okaloosa County.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 135 cases and has a 17.47% positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 85 cases and has a 19.53% positivity rate

Okaloosa added 56 cases and has a 14.63% positivity rate

Walton added 29 cases and has a 16.78% positivity rate

Over 150,000 Have Completed COVID Vaccine

According to the FDOH daily vaccination report, 157,972 have completed both doses of the COVID vaccine. 1,407,411 total people have been vaccinated.

For a full report, including county breakdown, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov