Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Jan. 11

Monday, Jan. 11

State Adds Over 11,000 Cases, 163 Deaths Reported

The state added 11,576 cases according to Monday's FDOH report. An additional 163 deaths were also reported, only one of which was local, in Escambia County.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 177 cases and has a 15.75% positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 71 cases and has a 17.13% positivity rate

Okaloosa added 80 cases and has a 20.66% positivity rate

Walton added 23 cases and has a 12.50% positivity rate

Nearly Half A Million Get Vaccinated In Florida

Accoridng to FDOH's vaccination report, 587,956 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more here.