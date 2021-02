Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Feb. 15

Monday, Feb. 15

State Adds 3,615 Cases, 159 Deaths

The state added 3,615 positive COVID cases according to Monday's FDOH report — one of the lowest numbers in months. The state also reported an additional 159 deaths, 29,434 total. Only one death was reported from a local area: Escambia County.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 45 cases and has an 8.46% positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 19 cases and has a 6.76% positivity rate

Okaloosa added 56 cases and has a 16% positivity rate

Walton added 4 cases and has a 4.76% positivity rate



Vaccine Report

FDOH reports that a total of 3,490,648 doses have been administered to people.

Local totals: