Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Feb. 1

Monday, Feb. 1

Update from Community Health Northwest Florida

To request a Covid-19 rapid test appointment at a Community Health Northwest Florida testing site, individuals no longer have to call the Ascension Sacred Heart Call Center. Instead, individuals may now call the CHNWF designated Testing phone line: 850-390- 4276 and speak directly to a CHNWF team member, who will be able pre-screen and schedule patients for Covid-19 rapid tests as well as provide general testing information.

New CDC Guidelines On Traveling, Residential Evictions

On Jan. 29, the CDC issued a notice requiring face masks on conveyances and at transportation hubs. The Order must be followed by all passengers on public conveyances (e.g., airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares) traveling into, within, or out of the United States as well as conveyance operators (e.g., crew, drivers, conductors, and other workers involved in the operation of conveyances) and operators of transportation hubs ( e.g., airports, bus or ferry terminals, train or subway stations, seaports, ports of entry) or any other area that provides transportation in the United States. For more information, click here.

Also new from the CDC is the extension of the eviction moratorium to carry through March 31, 2021. For more information, click here.