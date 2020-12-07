Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7

COVID Testing In Escambia County

Where: FDOH-Escambia Downtown Center, 1300 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL 32502. Use entrance on West Wright Street between North G Street and North H Street.

When: Open 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, December 7, Thursday, December 10 Closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Testing is available to all Florida residents with or without symptoms. Testing is drive-thru or walk-in, dependent on weather. No appointment needed. Bring your Florida driver’s license. Only Florida residents will be tested. Cloth face coverings are required to enter the building for testing.