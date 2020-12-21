Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Dec. 21

Monday, Dec. 21

115 Deaths Statewide

Florida has another 11,015 cases and 115 deaths statewide according to Monday's report from FDOH. Six of the deaths were local with four in Okaloosa and two in Escambia. No deaths reported in Santa Rosa or Walton County.

Local numbers

Escambia added 116 cases and has a 9.34% new case positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 84 cases and has a 13.98% new case positivity rate

Okaloosa added 118 cases and has a 11.74% new case positivity rate

Walton added 19 cases and has a 7.34% new case positivity rate

Sunday, Dec. 20

12 Deaths Reported Locally

The state added 8,401 cases according to Sunday's report. Another 97 deaths were also reported bringing the state's total to 20,861. Tweleve deaths were reported locally with eight in Okaloosa, two in Escambia and two in Santa Rosa County. No deaths reported in Walton County.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 35 cases and has a 9.34% new case positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 95 cases and has a 17.42% new case positivity rate

Okaloosa added 76 cases and has a 14.02% new case positivity rate

Walton added 18 cases and has a 7.98% new case positivity rate

Saturday, Dec. 19

State Adds 11,000-Plus Cases, Over 32,000 Received First Dose Of Vaccine

FDOH reported Saturday an additional 11,682 cases and 74 deaths, two of which were local — one in Okaloosa and one in Walton County. No deaths reported in Escambia or Santa Rosa County. According to the state's vaccine summary, 32,707 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

Local numbers

Escambia added 365 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 14.21%

Santa Rosa added 139 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 20.71%

Okaloosa added 120 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 18.20%

Walton added 30 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 10.36%

Friday, Dec. 18

White-Wilson Medical Center In Navarre Closed Due To COVID Outbreak

The White-Wilson clinic in Navarre has been closed since Monday due to a COVID outbreak through December 28. Leslie Morlane, director of marketing confirmed the closure Friday afternoon saying the clinic closed per policies in place.

"This is all in part of the new normal for health care and frontline workers," she said.

Immediate care in Navarre will reopen Monday, Dec. 21 where COVID testing will continue to take place.

Another 13,000 Cases Added

FDOH reported Friday 13,000 cases added to the state and 96 deaths. Eight of the deaths occurred locally with four in Okaloosa, three in Escambia and one in Santa Rosa.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 287 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 13.41%

Santa Rosa added 193 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 24.65%

Okaloosa added 114 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 12%

Walton added 70 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 18.29%



Thursday, Dec. 17

State Reports Over 13,000 COVID Cases, 8 Local Deaths

The state reported 13,148 COVID-19 cases in Thursday's report from FDOH. Another 104 deaths were also reported, eight of which from the local area. Seven in Okaloosa County and one in Escambia.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 219 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 10.49%

Santa Rosa added 123 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 14.94%

Okaloosa added 123 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 14.15%

Walton added 39 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 10.64%

Wednesday, Dec. 16

FDOH Updates

The state added 11,541 cases Wednesday with 125 addtional deaths reported, nine of which occured locally. Six in Escambia and one in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton.

Escambia added 258 cases and has new case positivity rate of 16.75%

Santa Rosa added 146 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 25.21%

Okaloosa added 170 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 29.84%

Walton added 33 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 12%

Tuesday, Dec. 15

94 Deaths Statewide, 4 In Escambia

The state added 9,411 cases according to Tuesday's FDOH report. The state also reported 94 deaths, four of which occured in Escambia County. No other deaths were reported in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa or Walton counties.

Local numbers

Escambia added 229 cases and has a 12.45% new case positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 76 cases and has a 16.96% new case positivity rate

Okaloosa added 72 cases and has a 11.16% new case positivity rate

Walton added 50 cases and has 21% new case positivity rate

Monday, Dec. 14

State Adds 138 Deaths, One In Santa Rosa County

The state added 8,452 cases according to Monday's FDOH report. 138 deaths were also recorded, one of which occured in Santa Rosa County. No other deaths were reported in Escambia, Okaloosa or Walton counties.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 108 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 12.19%

Santa Rosa added 73 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 15.76%

Okaloosa added 53 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 9.54%

Walton added 21 cases and has new case positivity rate of 21.43%

Santa Rosa County Collecting Surveys On COVID Vaccine

Santa Rosa County health and emergency management officials are seeking feedback as they plan on a public information and distribution strategy for the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

A brief survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WillYouGetTheVaccine for county residents to share comments.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Two Deaths Reported In Santa Rosa County

The state has another 8,958 cases according to Sunday's FDOH report. The state also reported another 84 deaths, two of which were local in Santa Rosa County. No deaths reported in Escambia, Okaloosa or Walton counties.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 145 cases and has an 8.34% new case percent positive rate

Santa Rosa added 91 cases and has a 16.57% new case percent positive rate

Okaloosa added 81 cases and has a 9.58% new case percent positive rate

Walton added 35 cases and has a 10.61% new case percent positive rate

Saturday, Dec. 12

State Adds Over 10,000 Cases

Florida added 10,577 cases according to Saturday's FDOH report. Another 72 deaths were also reported. Six of those deaths were local. Four in Escambia and two in Okaloosa.

Local numbers

Escambia added 189 cases and has a 12.53% new case positive rate

Santa Rosa added 142 cases and has a 19.79% new case positive rate

Okaloosa added 175 cases and has a 18.40% new case positive rate

Walton added 56 cases and has a 15.69% new case positive rate

Friday, Dec. 11

State Adds Over 11,000 Cases, Seven Deaths In Okaloosa

Florida added 11,699 cases Friday according to FDOH. Another 126 were also recorded. In the local area, there were nine deaths, seven in Okaloosa, one in Walton and one in Santa Rosa County.

Local numbers

Escambia added 189 cases

Santa Rosa added 138 cases

Okaloosa added 146 cases

Walton added 32 cases

Mobile testing in Escambia

Community Health Northwest Florida has changed its weekday Covid-19 mobile testing, effective Monday:

The Brownsville Community Center is now 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cantonment Pediatrics is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both locations offer drive-through testing for individuals without symptoms. No pre-screening required, just show up with photo ID and insurance card if insured.

Rapid testing is available for Escambia County residents experiencing Covid symptoms. Individuals desiring rapid test MUST call 850.746.2684 to be pre-screened and scheduled.

For general questions regarding Covid-19 mobile testing, please call CHNWF main site: 850.436.4630; please do not call Cantonment Pediatrics or Brownsville Community Center.

Also, Saturday COVID-19 mobile rapid testing on Saturday and Dec. 19 is 9 a.m. to noon at the CHNWF main site, 2315 W. Jackson St., Pensacola.

What patients need to know:

Rapid testing only

Must be symptomatic

Pre-screening and appointment required; call 850.746.2684.

Thursday, Dec. 10

State Adds Over 11,000 Cases, Seven Deaths In Local Area

The state added another 11,335 cases according to Thursday's FDOH report. The total number of cases is now 1,094,697. An additional 135 deaths were also reported, seven of which occured in the local area. Four in Santa Rosa County, one in Escambia and two in Okaloosa.

Local numbers

Escambia added 273 caes and has a 9.20% new case positive rate

Santa Rosa added 183 cases and has a 21.62% new case positive rate

Okaloosa added 122 cases and has a 15.40% new case positive rate

Walton added 54 cases and has a 10.21% new case positive rate

Wednesday, Dec. 9

State Adds 9,592 Cases

The state saw another 9,592 cases according to Wednesday's FDOH report, the total number is now 1,083,362. Another 89 deaths have also been recorded, now totaling 19,716. Three deaths reported in Escambia County and no others in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa or Walton.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 172 cases and has a 16.92% new case positive rate

Santa Rosa added 90 cases and has a 23.36% new case positive rate

Okaloosa added 132 cases and has a 19.63% new case positive rate

Walton added 29 cases and has a 18.06% new case positive rate

Tuesday, Dec. 8

State Adds 7,985 Cases, Six Deaths in Escambia.

Florida added 7,985 cases bringing the total to 1,073,770. The state also added 98 deaths, now totaling 19,627. Six deaths were reported in Escambia County. Santa Rosa and Walton County each reported one death and no deaths in Okaloosa.

Local numbers:

Escambia County: 91 new cases, 12.23% positive percent rate

Santa Rosa County: 65 new cases, 20.30% positive percent rate

Okaloosa County: 202 new cases, 21.39% positive percent rate

Walton County: 41 new cases, 15.54% positive percent rate

Monday, Dec. 7

COVID Testing In Escambia County

Where: FDOH-Escambia Downtown Center, 1300 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL 32502. Use entrance on West Wright Street between North G Street and North H Street.

When: Open 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, December 7, Thursday, December 10 Closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Testing is available to all Florida residents with or without symptoms. Testing is drive-thru or walk-in, dependent on weather. No appointment needed. Bring your Florida driver’s license. Only Florida residents will be tested. Cloth face coverings are required to enter the building for testing.