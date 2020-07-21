Coronavirus Live Blog: June 20-26

Tuesday, July 21

Escambia County, Florida delays start of school year

Escambia County Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced he will be recommending a change in the District’s Reopening Plan, which will delay student and staff return for the 2020-2021 School Year, a School District news release said. The first day for teachers will be Monday, August 17, 2020; the first day for students will be Monday, August 24, 2020.

Superintendent Thomas has analyzed the results of the three (3) Intent to Return options for parents, noting the response for the Remote Learning or Virtual School option was twice what was expected. The deadline for parents to select one of the three instructional options for 2020-2021 School Year was yesterday, July 20, 2020.

“The number of students participating in the Remote Learning/Virtual School option means additional training for a number of our current instructors,” states Superintendent Thomas, “pushing the student start date to August 24, 2020 is necessary to provide our educators with the professional development required for quality virtual instruction. This also means students returning to Traditional School can improve social distancing within the classroom and school buses.”

The Monday, August 24, 2020 return date for students will also mean 10-month Educational Support Employees (ESP) within the district will return to their regular work schedules on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Monday, July 20

Fort Walton Beach Rec Center Closed After COVID Exposure

The Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jet Drive is closed to the public beginning today, July 20, until further notice because of COVID-19 exposure. The facility is being decontaminated this week. All indoor programs and activities are suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ET1E6l1vtV — City of Fort Walton Beach (@CityOfFWB) July 20, 2020

New Cases in Florida

Test results for more than 78,900 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Sunday, July 19. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are: 10,347 new positive COVID-19 cases (10,287 Florida residents and 60 non-Florida residents) 90 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19 On July 19, 14.74 percent of new cases tested positive. There are a total of 360,394 Florida cases with 5,072 deaths related to COVID-19.



COVID-19 Walk-In Sites in Escambia County