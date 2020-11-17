As Coronavirus Cases Climb In Florida, Health Department Top Spokesperson Resigns

With the pandemic worsening in Florida, the person in charge of reminding residents to wear a mask and stay six feet apart has abruptly resigned.

Alberto Moscoso, the chief public information officer for the Florida Department of Health throughout the pandemic, bowed out Nov. 6 amid a reshuffling of personnel at the state agency. He would not elaborate on why he left, or where he was going.

In a statement, Fred Piccolo, a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, did not provide a specific reason for why Moscoso resigned. Piccolo said that Moscoso will be moving to a new position in state government. Neither Moscoso nor Piccolo could say what that was.

