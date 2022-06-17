© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EcoHeroes
EcoHeroes

After that Racoon bit my ***, nothing scares me anymore

Published June 17, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT

Director of Animal Care at Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Michelle Pettis, gives us the ins and outs of what it's like to rescue orphaned, sick, and injured native wildlife. She goes into exactly how animals are rehabilitated so that they stay wild, and are able to be released and survive on their own. Lastly, she touches on some of the incredible animal encounters that she's had in her time as a wildlife rescuer.

EcoHeroes
Sarah Jane Brock
See stories by Sarah Jane Brock