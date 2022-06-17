After that Racoon bit my ***, nothing scares me anymore
Published June 17, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT
Director of Animal Care at Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Michelle Pettis, gives us the ins and outs of what it's like to rescue orphaned, sick, and injured native wildlife. She goes into exactly how animals are rehabilitated so that they stay wild, and are able to be released and survive on their own. Lastly, she touches on some of the incredible animal encounters that she's had in her time as a wildlife rescuer.